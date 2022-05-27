Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Price Target Cut to $75.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial to $75.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Thor Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Thor Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Thor Industries from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Thor Industries from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thor Industries currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.64.

Shares of Thor Industries stock opened at $75.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.97 and a 200 day moving average of $92.06. Thor Industries has a 52 week low of $66.26 and a 52 week high of $128.87. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Thor Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $1.40. Thor Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thor Industries will post 17.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.40%.

In other Thor Industries news, Director James L. Ziemer acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.53 per share, with a total value of $805,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,612.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Thor Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 1,425.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Thor Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Thor Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Thor Industries by 133.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

