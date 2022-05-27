The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Receives $26.08 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.08.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WEN. Barclays decreased their target price on Wendy’s from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $28.50 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Wendy's alerts:

NASDAQ WEN opened at $18.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.95. Wendy’s has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.55.

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 10.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wendy’s will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.82%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 26,126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wendy’s by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,253 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Wendy’s by 11.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wendy’s (Get Rating)

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.