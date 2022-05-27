The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC cut its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 50.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,385 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 12,466 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.7% in the third quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 10,061 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 19,913 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 5,507 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 1,216 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 7,496 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.12.

Walt Disney stock opened at $105.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $192.28 billion, a PE ratio of 72.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $99.47 and a 12 month high of $187.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

