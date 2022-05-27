The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Announces $0.89 Quarterly Dividend

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of 0.89 per share on Sunday, July 31st. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%.

Shares of TD stock opened at C$95.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$172.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of C$80.68 and a 1-year high of C$109.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$95.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$97.82.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.01 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$11.28 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.6300002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cormark lifted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$111.00 to C$117.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$104.00 to C$113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. CSFB set a C$102.00 price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.50 to C$106.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$103.17.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.