The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Announces $0.89 Quarterly Dividend

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of 0.89 per share on Sunday, July 31st. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%.
Shares of TD stock opened at C$95.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$172.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of C$80.68 and a 1-year high of C$109.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$95.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$97.82.
Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.01 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$11.28 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.6300002 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.
Featured Stories
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
- Genesco Pops On Earnings But Don’t Expect A Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.