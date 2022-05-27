The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 132,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 60,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 83,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,590,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares during the period. Finally, Bar Harbor Trust Services raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 15,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $146.48. 5,679,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,159,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.25. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $131.94 and a 1-year high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.70%.

PG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.20.

In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at $198,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total transaction of $4,884,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at $41,347,910.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,515 shares of company stock worth $20,862,606. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.