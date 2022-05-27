The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Given New $177.00 Price Target at Wolfe Research

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wolfe Research from $223.00 to $177.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wolfe Research currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.50 to $232.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $215.67.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

PNC opened at $172.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $152.35 and a 1 year high of $228.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.76%.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total transaction of $1,004,245.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total value of $214,393.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,984,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $809,193,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 16,588.9% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,655,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633,145 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,743,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,275,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221,691 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,957,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,400,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 462.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 846,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,659,000 after purchasing an additional 696,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group (Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.