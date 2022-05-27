The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Major Shareholder Bandera Partners Llc Buys 22,187 Shares

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc bought 22,187 shares of Joint stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $332,361.26. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,105,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,534,023.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bandera Partners Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 9th, Bandera Partners Llc acquired 185,489 shares of Joint stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.93 per share, with a total value of $2,954,839.77.

NASDAQ:JYNT opened at $15.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.06. The stock has a market cap of $228.05 million, a PE ratio of 50.87 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The Joint Corp. has a one year low of $14.09 and a one year high of $111.06.

Joint ( NASDAQ:JYNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Joint had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 5.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Joint Corp. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JYNT. B. Riley cut shares of Joint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Joint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Joint from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Craig Hallum cut Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on Joint from $75.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Joint has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JYNT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Joint by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,270,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,366,000 after buying an additional 76,583 shares during the period. Bandera Partners LLC raised its position in Joint by 337.5% in the first quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,390,000 after purchasing an additional 771,453 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Joint by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 492,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,441,000 after purchasing an additional 36,626 shares during the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Joint by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 478,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,928,000 after purchasing an additional 136,466 shares during the period. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Joint by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 356,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,631,000 after purchasing an additional 11,834 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

