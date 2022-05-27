The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.69 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) will report sales of $3.69 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Hartford Financial Services Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.67 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.72 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group posted sales of $3.57 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group will report full year sales of $14.86 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $15.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Hartford Financial Services Group.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.31.

In related news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 5,000 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,075. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 47,214 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $3,455,120.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,695,809.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,597 shares of company stock worth $8,980,210 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at $30,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HIG traded up $1.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.52. 80,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,131,955. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $59.86 and a 12-month high of $78.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.18%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

