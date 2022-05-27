The Gym Group (OTCMKTS:GYYMF) Shares Down 16.5%

The Gym Group plc (OTCMKTS:GYYMF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 16.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.92 and last traded at $1.92. 13,557 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the average session volume of 7,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.30.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.92.

The Gym Group plc operates a chain of health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 202 gym sites under The Gym Group brand. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

