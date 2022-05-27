The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Stock Holdings Decreased by Diametric Capital LP

Diametric Capital LP lowered its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) by 64.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,501 shares during the quarter. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Shares of GT opened at $12.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.88. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12-month low of $10.89 and a 12-month high of $24.89.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.41.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.