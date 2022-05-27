The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) Target Price to $4.00

Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AMAM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ambrx Biopharma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ambrx Biopharma has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.51.

Shares of NYSE:AMAM opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.13. Ambrx Biopharma has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $22.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ambrx Biopharma by 41.0% in the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,491,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,146,000 after purchasing an additional 434,097 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Ambrx Biopharma by 91.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ambrx Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $632,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ambrx Biopharma by 249.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,869,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049,265 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Ambrx Biopharma by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,923,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,371,000 after acquiring an additional 96,408 shares during the period.

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, discovers and develops engineered precision biologics using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.

