The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target to $142.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $163.00 to $142.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ZM. Citigroup reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $118.00 to $99.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Zoom Video Communications from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $176.96.

ZM stock opened at $107.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.26. Zoom Video Communications has a 52 week low of $79.03 and a 52 week high of $406.48. The company has a market cap of $32.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of -0.66.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 33.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total value of $1,709,843.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total value of $228,476.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,008,070.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,534 shares of company stock valued at $6,270,060 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 42,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,014,000 after buying an additional 4,088 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $1,002,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,265,000 after purchasing an additional 13,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 133,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,637,000 after purchasing an additional 21,866 shares during the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

