The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target to $155.00

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $181.00 to $155.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SRPT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com cut Sarepta Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sarepta Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $70.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of -16.72 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.51. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $61.28 and a 52 week high of $101.24.

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $210.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.25 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.06% and a negative net margin of 46.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -4.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 41,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

