The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Price Target to $15.00

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $32.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st.

NASDAQ:PHAT opened at $7.41 on Tuesday. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.74 and a 52 week high of $38.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 12.79 and a current ratio of 12.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.98. The company has a market capitalization of $289.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.93.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PHAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.09). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Asit Parikh bought 12,500 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $100,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Azmi Nabulsi bought 20,000 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.16 per share, with a total value of $163,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 785,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,411,312. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 53,000 shares of company stock worth $415,105. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHAT. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 109.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 69.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

