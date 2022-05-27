The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) Price Target to $8.00

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CDAK. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Codiak BioSciences from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Codiak BioSciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

NASDAQ CDAK opened at $2.61 on Tuesday. Codiak BioSciences has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $27.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.52. The firm has a market cap of $58.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 4.88.

Codiak BioSciences ( NASDAQ:CDAK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.47. Codiak BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 145.22% and a negative net margin of 155.37%. Research analysts expect that Codiak BioSciences will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 143.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Codiak BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Codiak BioSciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Codiak BioSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Codiak BioSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 59.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Codiak BioSciences

Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12 exosome therapeutic candidates for the treatment of various solid tumors.

