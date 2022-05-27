The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Price Target to $1.50

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $1.75 to $1.50 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink downgraded Amarin from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Amarin from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Amarin in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Northland Securities downgraded Amarin from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Amarin from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.30.

Get Amarin alerts:

AMRN stock opened at $1.43 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.15. The company has a market cap of $567.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.59 and a beta of 2.08. Amarin has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $5.97.

Amarin ( NASDAQ:AMRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Amarin had a negative net margin of 4.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $94.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amarin will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amarin by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 321,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Amarin by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 148,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amarin by 977.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Amarin by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 112,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amarin by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 56,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909 shares in the last quarter. 35.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amarin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Germany, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.