The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) Short Interest Update

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 77.3% from the April 30th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 123.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 5.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust during the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 19.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 44,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 7,447 shares in the last quarter.

GGZ stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,950. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.42. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a 1 year low of $11.38 and a 1 year high of $17.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

