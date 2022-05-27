The Force Protocol (FOR) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.02 Million

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. One The Force Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. The Force Protocol has a market cap of $10.43 million and $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, The Force Protocol has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008299 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.94 or 0.00148783 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000345 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

About The Force Protocol

The Force Protocol (CRYPTO:FOR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The official message board for The Force Protocol is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The official website for The Force Protocol is www.theforceprotocol.com . The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ForTubeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

