The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.15-$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of -.The Container Store Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.20-$1.30 EPS.

TCS traded up $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $7.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,062,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,082. The Container Store Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $14.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.84 and a 200-day moving average of $9.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $379.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.25.

Get The Container Store Group alerts:

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.20. The Container Store Group had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 7.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Container Store Group will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TCS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Container Store Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on The Container Store Group from $11.50 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet lowered The Container Store Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on The Container Store Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Container Store Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Container Store Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.33.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Container Store Group by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,365,000 after buying an additional 18,293 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in The Container Store Group by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 75,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 10,534 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in The Container Store Group by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 121,173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 25,229 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in The Container Store Group by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,054 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in The Container Store Group by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

About The Container Store Group (Get Rating)

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Container Store Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Container Store Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.