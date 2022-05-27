The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,605,010 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,246 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $5,356,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 27,060 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,941,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the third quarter worth $405,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 21.7% during the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Boeing by 6.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 635,097 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $139,683,000 after acquiring an additional 35,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

BA traded up $3.63 on Friday, reaching $131.36. 223,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,163,922. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $117.08 and a fifty-two week high of $258.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $162.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.72 billion, a PE ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 1.47.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The business had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.53) EPS. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $306.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $214.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.10.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

