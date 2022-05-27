The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Short Interest Down 73.8% in May

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 73.8% from the April 30th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of BKGFY stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $10.92. The stock had a trading volume of 12,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,440. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.36 and a 200 day moving average of $11.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.86. The Berkeley Group has a 12-month low of $9.48 and a 12-month high of $16.26.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BKGFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,540 ($69.71) to GBX 5,300 ($66.69) in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Berkeley Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,287.33.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.

