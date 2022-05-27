The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust (LON:BGFD) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $776.09

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (LON:BGFD – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 776.09 ($9.77) and traded as low as GBX 720 ($9.06). The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust shares last traded at GBX 726 ($9.14), with a volume of 213,725 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of £691.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 774.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 865.58.

In other The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust news, insider Simon Davis purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 838 ($10.54) per share, for a total transaction of £5,028 ($6,326.92). Insiders acquired 1,925 shares of company stock worth $1,483,650 in the last 90 days.

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

