Textron (NYSE:TXT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Textron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Shares of NYSE:TXT traded up $1.74 on Thursday, reaching $64.34. 1,269,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,315,024. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Textron has a 1-year low of $60.36 and a 1-year high of $79.45. The firm has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.89 and a 200-day moving average of $71.63.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Textron will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Textron news, EVP E Robert Lupone sold 29,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $2,160,887.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 2,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $196,902.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,503,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,748,161,000 after acquiring an additional 177,502 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Textron by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,846,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,253,022,000 after buying an additional 1,126,776 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Textron by 1.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,564,768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $785,807,000 after buying an additional 140,246 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Textron by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,564,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $711,561,000 after buying an additional 47,344 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Textron by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,436,964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $341,710,000 after buying an additional 14,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

