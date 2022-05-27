Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) PT Lowered to $100.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by MKM Partners from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TXRH. Wedbush lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They set a buy rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Gordon Haskett raised Texas Roadhouse from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $105.10.

TXRH stock opened at $79.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.69. Texas Roadhouse has a one year low of $68.58 and a one year high of $102.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.94.

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.17. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $987.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.14%.

In related news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 2,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $229,908.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 13,556 shares of company stock worth $961,498. Company insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 191,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,490,000 after buying an additional 88,400 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,968,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,529,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,926 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 7,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 406.7% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 24,839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 19,937 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

