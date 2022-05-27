Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Director Acquires $498,788.64 in Stock

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) Director James R. Zarley bought 7,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.56 per share, for a total transaction of $498,788.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,788.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

TXRH opened at $79.19 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.58 and a 52 week high of $102.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $987.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.62 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TXRH shares. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Northcoast Research began coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.10.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 28.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter valued at $435,000. Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter valued at $3,253,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter worth about $5,786,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter worth about $773,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

