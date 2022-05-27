Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Receives $189.24 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $189.24.

TXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $198.00 to $181.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James lowered shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $187.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

In related news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 280.6% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $176.55. The stock had a trading volume of 105,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,248,305. Texas Instruments has a one year low of $160.50 and a one year high of $202.26. The company has a market capitalization of $162.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $174.95 and a 200 day moving average of $179.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

