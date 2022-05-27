Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given New $1,050.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $1,250.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TSLA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tesla from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $1,034.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Tesla from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Tesla from $960.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Tesla from $1,035.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $912.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $707.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $914.02 and its 200 day moving average is $952.51. Tesla has a 1 year low of $571.22 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $733.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tesla will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total value of $310,349,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,193,251 shares in the company, valued at $151,037,539,398. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total value of $1,297,673.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 417,001 shares of company stock valued at $373,252,861 over the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 766.7% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

