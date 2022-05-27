Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by IMA Wealth Inc.

IMA Wealth Inc. cut its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 61.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in Tesla by 38,084.4% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,494,920 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,579,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,005 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $1,447,578,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 299.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 813,975 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $631,221,000 after buying an additional 610,300 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,084,513 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,146,092,000 after buying an additional 594,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at $431,134,000. 40.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Tesla from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on Tesla from $1,150.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Tesla from $660.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $912.68.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $875.23, for a total value of $4,376,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,625,381.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total value of $758,314.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 417,001 shares of company stock valued at $373,252,861 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $723.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $914.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $952.51. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $571.22 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The company has a market cap of $749.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.03, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

