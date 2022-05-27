Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is State Street Corp’s 4th Largest Position

State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,465,720 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,235,579 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up 1.6% of State Street Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.23% of Tesla worth $34,309,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 515 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 35 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 46 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Searle & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 990 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total transaction of $2,019,636.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $815.72, for a total transaction of $2,855,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 417,001 shares of company stock valued at $373,252,861. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSLA. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $900.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,025.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $912.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $43.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $750.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,099,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,446,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $914.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $952.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $777.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.03, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.11. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $571.22 and a one year high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The business’s revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

