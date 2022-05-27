Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Short Interest Update

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,900 shares, a decrease of 69.2% from the April 30th total of 145,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 258,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of TRUMY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.67. The stock had a trading volume of 15,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,382. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.77 and its 200 day moving average is $35.45. Terumo has a 12-month low of $28.15 and a 12-month high of $50.53. The company has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 0.36.

Get Terumo alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Terumo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Terumo Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, General Hospital Company, and Blood and Cell Technologies Company. The Cardiac and Vascular Company segment offers angiographic guidewires, angiographic catheters, introducer sheaths, vascular closure devices, PTCA balloon catheters, coronary stents, self-expanding peripheral stent, intravascular ultrasound systems, imaging catheters, and others; coils and stents for treating cerebral aneurysm, aspiration catheters and clot retrievers for treating ischemic stroke, and others; oxygenators, cardio-pulmonary bypass systems, and others; and artificial vascular and stent grafts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Terumo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terumo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.