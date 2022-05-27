Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) Short Interest Up 100.5% in May

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,830,000 shares, a growth of 100.5% from the April 30th total of 1,910,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 839,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMX. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Terminix Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,165,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Terminix Global by 258.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,402,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732,896 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in Terminix Global by 292.4% in the 1st quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,937,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,955 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Terminix Global by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,447,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Terminix Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,158,000. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Terminix Global from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Terminix Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of TMX stock traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.22. 448,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,808. Terminix Global has a 1 year low of $36.30 and a 1 year high of $53.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 45.94 and a beta of 0.73.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Terminix Global will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terminix Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. The company offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest management services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

