Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Sells 226 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth $516,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,009,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 29,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 620,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,229,000 after acquiring an additional 138,231 shares during the period. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $751,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMMO traded up $1.90 on Friday, reaching $81.85. The company had a trading volume of 6,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,891. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $74.83 and a 52-week high of $97.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.17.

