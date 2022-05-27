Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Sells 1,071 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IUSV. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,657.6% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock traded up $1.21 on Friday, hitting $73.81. The stock had a trading volume of 16,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,752. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a twelve month low of $68.27 and a twelve month high of $78.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.