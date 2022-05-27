Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Sells 1,071 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IUSV. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,657.6% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000.
Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock traded up $1.21 on Friday, hitting $73.81. The stock had a trading volume of 16,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,752. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a twelve month low of $68.27 and a twelve month high of $78.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.43.
