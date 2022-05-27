Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Purchases 3,082 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,127 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in Ford Motor were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Ford Motor by 122.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 145,728 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 80,213 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 46,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 6,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $695,000. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on F. Barclays cut shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.76.

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $13.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,879,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,625,703. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Ford Motor has a one year low of $12.07 and a one year high of $25.87. The stock has a market cap of $54.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.03.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.08%.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 267,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $4,499,986.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock worth $402,881,320. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

