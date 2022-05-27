Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Purchases 1,841 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 0.4% of Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dohj LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 17,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.9% in the third quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 20,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,024,000 after buying an additional 7,553 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,162,000 after buying an additional 26,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 130,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,267,000 after buying an additional 9,281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,230,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,810,832. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $64.63 and a 1 year high of $82.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.49.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.