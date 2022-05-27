Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Increases Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,857 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 384.8% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney stock traded up $3.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.34. The company had a trading volume of 885,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,977,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.75. The firm has a market cap of $199.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.21. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $99.47 and a 12-month high of $187.58.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.12.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

