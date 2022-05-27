Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Increases Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 797 shares during the quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RSP. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $3.29 on Friday, reaching $150.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,832,610. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.24. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $138.12 and a 52 week high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

