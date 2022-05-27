Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Has $1.91 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 0.6% of Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWP. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

NYSEARCA IWP traded up $2.89 on Friday, reaching $87.13. The stock had a trading volume of 46,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,295. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.48. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $77.94 and a 1-year high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

