Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Grows Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,088,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,335 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 15.3% of Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners owned 0.32% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $45,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 59,325,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,491,664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852,449 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,598,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,418 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,542,000. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,817,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,355,000 after purchasing an additional 619,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,904,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,259,000 after purchasing an additional 619,234 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.69. The company had a trading volume of 205,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,978,584. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $37.64 and a 52 week high of $42.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.72 and its 200 day moving average is $40.98.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

