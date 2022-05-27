Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Cuts Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XMMO. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 1,310.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000.

NYSEARCA:XMMO traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.85. 6,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,891. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $74.83 and a 52-week high of $97.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.17.

