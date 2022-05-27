Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Buys 65 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 45,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,141.5% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 39,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,531,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,471,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,776,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

VB stock traded up $4.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $197.47. The stock had a trading volume of 9,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,223. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $178.19 and a twelve month high of $241.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $201.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.49.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.