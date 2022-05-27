Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Acquires 3,082 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,127 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in Ford Motor were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on F shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.76.

Shares of F stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.63. 1,879,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,625,703. The company has a market capitalization of $54.79 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.15. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $12.07 and a 12-month high of $25.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.08%.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 267,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $4,499,986.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock worth $402,881,320. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Profile (Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.