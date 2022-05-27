Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,500 shares, an increase of 111.8% from the April 30th total of 53,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 209,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

GIM stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,155. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.02. Templeton Global Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.43 and a 1 year high of $5.69.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.07%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WESCAP Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 25,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 81,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 8,520 shares during the period. 54.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Templeton Global Income Fund Company Profile

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

