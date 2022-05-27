Telsey Advisory Group Trims Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Target Price to $65.00

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Hibbett’s Q1 2023 earnings at $3.24 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.40 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.60 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.00 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HIBB. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Hibbett from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Hibbett in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hibbett from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on Hibbett from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hibbett from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.50.

Hibbett stock opened at $51.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.53. Hibbett has a 12-month low of $39.58 and a 12-month high of $101.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $671.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.89.

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25. Hibbett had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $383.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hibbett will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIBB. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Hibbett by 190.6% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 728,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,395,000 after purchasing an additional 477,718 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hibbett by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 377,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,735,000 after purchasing an additional 198,117 shares in the last quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,896,000. Skylands Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Hibbett by 340.0% during the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 164,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,277,000 after purchasing an additional 126,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Hibbett by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 226,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,053,000 after purchasing an additional 112,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

