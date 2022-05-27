Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Brokerages expect Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.21. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) posted earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.01. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $1.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ).

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) alerts:

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 23.65%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ERIC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 134 to SEK 120 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 130 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 113.4% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,325,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297,972 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 307,502 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 17,678 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 4th quarter worth about $3,002,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 612.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 110,606 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 95,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,587,000.

Shares of ERIC traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.25. The stock had a trading volume of 5,011,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,330,100. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $13.48. The firm has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.54 and its 200 day moving average is $9.89.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.