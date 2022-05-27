Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.70-$14.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $13.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.87 billion-$2.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.90 billion.

Shares of NYSE:TFX traded up $4.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $290.09. The stock had a trading volume of 210,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,930. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.13. Teleflex has a 1 year low of $256.77 and a 1 year high of $428.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $314.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $321.42.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.15. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $641.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Teleflex will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Teleflex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Teleflex from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teleflex from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $373.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James reduced their price target on Teleflex from $391.00 to $370.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Teleflex in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $384.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Teleflex by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,147,062 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,826,333,000 after acquiring an additional 83,858 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Teleflex by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 489,566 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $173,712,000 after acquiring an additional 6,364 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Teleflex by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 284,639 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $100,999,000 after acquiring an additional 166,682 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Teleflex by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 257,525 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $91,377,000 after acquiring an additional 36,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Teleflex by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 218,627 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $77,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teleflex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.