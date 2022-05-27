Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Sold by Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH reduced its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 492 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $248,203,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,006,242 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $432,261,000 after purchasing an additional 190,378 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 204,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $87,778,000 after purchasing an additional 116,124 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 222.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 142,019 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $61,008,000 after purchasing an additional 97,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 202.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,839 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,474,000 after purchasing an additional 90,288 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $388.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $442.97 and a 200 day moving average of $433.09. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $374.03 and a 12 month high of $493.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.02 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles Crocker sold 4,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.00, for a total value of $1,712,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TDY. StockNews.com began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $505.00.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

