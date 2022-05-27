TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TELA Bio Inc. is a commercial stage medical technology company. It is focused on the designing, developing and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company offers a portfolio of advanced reinforced tissue matrices. TELA Bio Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Get TELA Bio alerts:

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of TELA Bio in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

NASDAQ:TELA opened at $7.00 on Tuesday. TELA Bio has a 1-year low of $6.32 and a 1-year high of $16.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.92 and a 200 day moving average of $11.48. The firm has a market cap of $101.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.26.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.25). TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 155.13% and a negative net margin of 113.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TELA Bio will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.48 per share, for a total transaction of $42,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,405,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,880,412.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired 84,581 shares of company stock valued at $805,851 over the last quarter. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 3,256.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,579 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 16.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of TELA Bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 9.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter.

TELA Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. It provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TELA Bio (TELA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TELA Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELA Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.