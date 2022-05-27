Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $149.81 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $149.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tecnoglass’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $150.61 million and the lowest is $149.00 million. Tecnoglass reported sales of $121.71 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tecnoglass will report full-year sales of $600.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $595.84 million to $605.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $670.57 million, with estimates ranging from $661.00 million to $680.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tecnoglass.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 36.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TGLS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tecnoglass in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tecnoglass presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Tecnoglass by 388.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Tecnoglass during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

TGLS stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.63. The company had a trading volume of 225,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,662. Tecnoglass has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $34.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $983.54 million, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is 15.38%.

Tecnoglass Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, markets, and installs architectural systems for the commercial and residential construction industries in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tecnoglass (TGLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.