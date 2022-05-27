Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETC) Short Interest Update

Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, a growth of 1,245.5% from the April 30th total of 3,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TETC. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tech and Energy Transition in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Tech and Energy Transition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Tech and Energy Transition during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Tech and Energy Transition during the first quarter worth $117,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tech and Energy Transition in the 4th quarter worth $161,000. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TETC opened at $9.75 on Friday. Tech and Energy Transition has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average of $9.74.

Tech and Energy Transition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as M Acquisition Company IV Corporation and changed its name to Tech and Energy Transition Corporation in December 2020.

